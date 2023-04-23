Regional Government invests more than 81 thousand euros to modify entrances in Cabo Girão

Access to the Cabo Girão Viewpoint will be changed in the coming months. After paying for tickets to the emblematic tourist spot last March, the Regional Government of Madeira is going to carry out a “remodeling of the Ticket System”.

This is an investment of more than 81 thousand euros, plus VAT at the legal rate in force, carried out by the Madeiran executive, through the Regional Secretariat for Finance. The public contract for the ‘acquisition of movable property’ was carried out by prior consultation and awarded to the company BIGSYSTEMS – Sistemas de Automação e Controlo, SA

The deal provides for the “remodeling of the Ticket System at the Miradouro do Cabo Girão” within 90 days. Although the document was only made public this Friday, April 21, with the publication of the form at base.gov.pt, the contract was signed two months ago, so the work should be completed within 30 days .

Tickets to the Cabo Girão Viewpoint, located in Câmara de Lobos, began to be paid on March 6th. Tickets cost 2 euros for adults not residing in the Autonomous Region of Madeira, with free access for children aged up to 12 years. Citizens residing in the Madeiran archipelago, who wish to visit the place, must be accompanied by a resident card , issued by the SIMplifica Portal, which attests to residence in the Region.

Since the entry into force of paid access, some constraints have arisen, namely technical failures of the equipment controlling the passages, which have made the process lengthy. The fact that there is only one ticket issuing machine to receive a large influx of tourists has also made access to the viewpoint slow and time consuming.

As reported by DIÁRIO on March 9, in the first two days of paid access at Cabo Girão, 2,773 tickets were sold, earning the Region 5,500 euros. The tourist spot also guarantees 250,000 euros in annual revenue thanks to the concession of various commercial spaces.

The announcement that tourists would pay to access the Cabo Girão Viewpoint was made in 2017, but the measure was only implemented by the Regional Government after six years.

The contracting entity, BIGSYSTEMS, was the company responsible, in 2017, for the construction of the entrance control system at the Miradouro do Cabo Girão, which had a cost of 65,770 euros.

From Diário Notícias