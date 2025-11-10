Depression Claudia Important Information

Madeira / Special Information.

i️ Communication valid between 2025-11-10 17:11:00 and 2025-11-13 23:59:00

Subject: Wind, rain and maritime turmoil – Depression CLAUDIA – Wood – Communication no1

📍CLAUDIA is the name attributed by AEMET (Spain Meteorological Service) to a depression, with an altitude expression, which is expected at 00 UTC on November 11 to be centered at approximately 50°N and 20°W, with an atmospheric pressure at the center of 974 hPa, inserted into a vast region Complex depressive over the North Atlantic and it’s expected to be mostly stationary until the end of the week.

◾ The Madeira archipelago will feel the effects of the said depression indirectly, due to the approach and passage of a tropical air mass that circulates the southern edge of the said depression and will cross this archipelago, with significant impact between the dawn of the 12th and the end of morning of day 13

◾ Thus, persistent and sometimes heavy rainfall is expected, especially on the 12th and until the early morning of the 13th, sometimes accompanied by thunderstorms, particularly in the southern slope and in the mountainous regions of the island of Madeira, where the values accumulated in 6 hours, namely in Dawn and morning of the 12th will be in the order of 40 to 60 mm, with temp values of 20 to 30 mm per hour.

◾ The wind will intensify, generally up to 40 km/h, sometimes with gusts up to 65 km/h, and up to 50 km/h on the highlands of the island of Madeira, with gusts in the order of 90 km/h, namely on the 12th and 13th.

◾Additionally, the waves will increase to 3 to 4 meters in a significant height on the 12th and 13th of the western quadrant, passing to northwest waves with 4 to 4.5 meters on the 14th.

◾ Due to this situation, precipitation warnings have already been issued, YELLOW and ORANGE level, for the Madeira archipelago. With this scenario, maritime turmoil warnings are likely to be issued on the 14th, and eventually a gust, monitoring and updates are advised.

This statement will be updated tomorrow by 19.00 UTC.

