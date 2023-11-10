Calado warns of pressure on Funchal’s road infrastructure

Mayor considers it “urgent” to organize the vehicle rental market.

(let’s see how long “Urgent” takes them to sort this out. The amount of cars especially rental cars is something that has been spoken about a lot on this blog, for a year or more, and now they are only just opening their eyes.)

“It is urgent that we stop for a moment, analyze the functioning of the [vehicle rental] market and create rules”. The warning came from the president of Funchal City Council, Pedro Calado, this Friday, November 10th.

During the 2nd edition of the Used Car Market, which takes place at Madeira Tecnopolo, the mayor considered it urgent to regulate and discipline vehicle rental companies in order to protect tourism and mobility in the city.

The Funchal mayor was analyzing the exponential growth of companies in the sector, something that comes from the increase in the number of tourists, associated with a more autonomous profile in terms of mobility, when he assumed there was pressure on the Madeiran capital’s road infrastructures.

Pedro Calado called for the analysis and resolution of the problem, which could “increase the constraints, which are already evident, particularly in spaces for parking, washing, service and road circulation”.

The mayor considers that the greatest pressure on the city’s road infrastructure is evident: “In addition to the resident population, we have to count on around 100 thousand passers-by, including tourists and people who come here to work and study, without forgetting the countless events that happen in Funchal every day, where 60% of the region’s economic activity takes place”.

“There is indeed a lot of movement. We are paying attention and working with various groups, but this cannot be resolved overnight”, he said.

From Diário Notícias

