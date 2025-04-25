Approaching Depression for next week

As everything indicates, there is a change in the weather, rain, strong wind, a drop in temperatures, strong Maritime commotion and a possibility of snowfall in the highest peaks.

An approaching depression in the higher levels pulling a mass of cold polar air us the blame, this event will, in principle, be the from the end of the day Monday, the displacement and positioning of this depression still lacks monitoring, due to the always unpredictableness of these systems.

This instability will be for a few days.

Forecast by the European model.

