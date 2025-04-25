Passenger misses trip to Porto Santo for insulting the police

A woman was arrested by the Public Security Police shortly after boarding the ship ‘Lobo Marinho’, this morning in Funchal, moments before departure for the island of Porto Santo.

At the heart of the police intervention was the passenger’s untimely behavior upon arriving at Molhe da Pontinha. According to DIÁRIO, the woman, who is around 40 years old, reacted badly to the warning given by the PSP officers to the taxi driver in which she was being transported.

The police officers assigned to direct traffic at the entrance to the port of Funchal prohibited the taxi from entering a restricted area and ordered it to go to the designated area, like the others.

The driver ended up complying with the police order, but the passenger continued to protest, contesting the decision. The exchange of arguments quickly became heated, with the woman addressing the police officers in an insulting tone, who did not forgive her for the offenses.

The passenger, still upset by what had happened, entered the small station, checked in and boarded the ferry. But the journey turned out to be different. Shortly afterwards, two PSP agents entered the ferry with an order to arrest the passenger.

The woman then learned that she would have to leave the ship under police escort because she would have to answer for a crime of insulting the police officers. Her boldness cost her dearly, because she did not travel to Porto Santo and tomorrow morning she will have to appear in court to be heard in the first judicial interrogation. If the reason for the trip was a weekend ‘getaway’ to Ilha Dourada, her vacation time will be much shorter.

The punishment is, in general, a prison sentence of up to three months or a fine of up to 120 days, subject to aggravation, for example, if the agent is an employee and commits the act with serious abuse of authority, as was the case.

