MADEIRA REGISTERS 16 NEW POSITIVE CASES OF COVID-19Tobi Hughes2nd November 20200 viewsMadeira News7 Comments0 views 0 Today there are 16 new positive cases to report. These are 12 imported cases (6 from Poland, 3 from the United Kingdom, 2 from France, and 1 from Belgium) and 4 cases of local transmission. Today there are 4 more recovered cases to report. Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related