Today there are 16 new positive cases to report. 

These are 12 imported cases (6 from Poland, 3 from the United Kingdom, 2 from France, and 1 from Belgium) and 4 cases of local transmission.

Today there are 4 more recovered cases to report.

    Oh there’s getting quite a few imported cases now. Can you imagine what would happen without testing at the airport. At least the flights will be stopping from UK soon so hopefully, that will slow things down. Missing so much my favourite place and I hope this pandemic is not causing irreparable hardship to the islanders.

    As a UK citizen I am so sorry for the continuing numbers of positive cases from here. I assume they are all asymptomatic. It would be so much better if pre flight test facilities were more widely available and timely. I am praying that the authorities in Madeira manage to overcome the local transmissions….. they are a worry. 🙏😥

      25% of the cases were ex-UK 75% from elsewhere. Some days zero from UK. So, although a lot do come from the UK many cone from elsewhere. Despite that, I see on here and on Facebook people shouting that tourists from the UK should be stopped. A rather negative view. Others scream that people should get pre-flight tests. If only that were feasible!

    Honestly, when I see how people can’t follow basic instructions or don’t give a ****, I’m not surprised local transmissions are increasing, with or without tourists. The number of people who seem incapable of following the clearly marked large arrows in Forum, for example, is astounding. And they look at YOU as if you should move out of the way when they are walking right into you in the wrong path. Is it so difficult? The number of people who wear their mask around their neck, on their elbow, or throw it on a dirty restaurant table is worrying. If a significant percentage of the general population can’t adopt basic hygiene and orderly movement, it’s going to spread….

      You may have already noticed that numbers of local transmission are slowly rising.

        I didn’t say otherwise. The point is that over the last couple of weeks, local transmissions have been steadily rising and this doesn’t surprise me, when one can every day observe people not complying with very basic measures. I think it’s reasonable to suggest people should be more careful and that anyone who feels the pandemic isn’t still really and getting complacent should at least learn to wear a mask properly, you know, on the face and covering the nose, preferably not after throwing it on a table that’s been shared by the public.

    I understand and complied with my negative Covid test results which were required 3 days prior to arriving in Madeira. I’m not sure why this process isn’t being enforced across euro countries. If you are positive before you arrive, then you should not be permitted to travel. What fun is it to be quarantined??

