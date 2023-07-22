LOBO MARINHO WITH 3 TRIPS ON PSD PARTY DAY

Tomorrow, on PSD party day, the ship Lobo Marinho will make 3 trips throughout the day.

It’s sad to think that there are that many people that want to go to this political mess….

Starting the journey, the ship leaves Porto Santo at 07:00 am bound for Funchal, from where it returns at 10:30 am.

With an arrival at the golden island scheduled for 1:00 pm, it leaves again at 2:00 pm for Funchal, from where it returns at 7:00 pm.

Arrival in Porto Santo is scheduled for 21:30. Closing the day, Lobo Marinho leaves Porto Santo at 22:30h, with an estimated arrival in Funchal around 01:00h.

