Drone meeting for all.

Tomorrow, July 23rd, at 10:00 am, the 2nd edition of the ‘Drone Meeting’ will take place at the Madeira Operational Command.

On the occasion, it will be possible to hear about meteorology, legislation, rules and flight safety. In addition, the meeting will include an aerial activity and an exhibition.

This is a program aimed at all drone operators, whether they are amateurs or professionals.

From Jornal Madeira

