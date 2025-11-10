Civil Protection issues recommendations due to bad weather.

The Regional Civil Protection Service has already issued some recommendations due to the heavy rain forecast for late Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday morning, which has already prompted yellow and orange warnings from the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere (IPMA).

Therefore, the public is advised to keep water drainage systems clean and unobstructed; to secure or remove wind-permeable structures.

Do not cross flooded areas and avoid the coastline, as waves with increase and can catch people by suprise. This happened in Tenerife only this week where 3 people died, the video below shows the monent where one person was killed, and the other two were in different areas. DONT RISK YOUR LIFE FOR THAT PHOTO.

Also avoid walking near trees and in vulnerable areas, we might even see levadas closed while the wrsther is bad and even when it gets a little better there is still the risk of landslides and falling rocks.

