Suspicions of corruption and money laundering in investigation including IVBAM

The Judiciary Police confirmed in a statement that it carried out investigations today in the fulfillment of search and seizure warrants in several institutions in the country, namely in the Madeira Wine, Embroidery and Handicraft Institute (IVBAM), as part of an inquiry that runs under the terms of the DCIAP.

The searches, which take place at the national level, are aimed at “the investigation, among others, of facts likely to frame the practice of crimes involving economic participation in business, active and passive corruption and, eventually, money laundering”.

“This Tuesday, several steps are being taken to comply with numerous search and seizure warrants, in the greater Porto and Funchal area, in various locations, namely in the premises of the Porto Commercial Association, of the Wine Institute Douro and Porto, Fundação da Juventude, in Porto, and Instituto do Vinho, Embroidery and Handicrafts in Madeira. Similar steps were taken in commercial companies and in a law firm”, says the PJ in a statement.

At this stage of the investigation, there is a need to gather evidence on the facts in question, he adds.

These proceedings are being presided over by a judge from the Central Court of Criminal Instruction and has the intervention of several DCIAP magistrates.

The Madeira Wine, Embroidery and Handicraft Institute (IVBAM) explained this afternoon, in a statement, that “it is not involved in the searches” carried out by the PJ, as the situation goes beyond the very nature of the institute.

He also clarified that, following a process that takes place in national terms, he limited himself to providing the information requested by the authorities, and “he is oblivious to any irregularity”.

From Diário Notícias

