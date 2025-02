The rainfall over the last three hours has already exceeded the red warning level (for a six-hour interval).

The Chão do Areeiro climatological station, at an altitude of 1,500 meters, recorded an accumulated rainfall of 80.5 liters per square meter (mm), with a limit of 60 liters per square meter in six hours.

Despite the recorded values, the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere (IPMA) maintains the warning of heavy rain for the mountainous regions of the island at the orange level.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...