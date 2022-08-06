RVM: ALEXANDRE CAMACHO MAKES HISTORY AND BECOMES FIVE-TIME CHAMPION

Alexandre Camacho is the winner of the Madeira Wine Rally, reaching the historic ‘penta’, that is, the fifth triumph in the queen race of regional motorsport.

With a festive atmosphere at the end of the Rosário stage, which marked the end of this rally on the road, Alexandre Camacho scored his fifth career win at the Madeira Wine Rally, confirming the title after a race in which he dominated, pulverizing a disadvantage of 19.5 seconds with which he started today, the result of a penalty of 11.3 seconds and the lead taken by Bruno Magalhães at the end of the first day of competition.

Regarding the last stage, Miguel Nunes won the stage again, with a time of 6:55.7, triumphing in all stages of the day, while Alexandre Camacho made the mark of 6:56.9, enough to seal the triumph, with the two drivers finishing 11.5 seconds apart after the decisive special qualifying test.

Américo Nunes, Andrea Aghini, Giandomenico Basso and Bruno Magalhães have four triumphs, with Alexandre Camacho thus leading an unprecedented ‘manita’ in terms of triumphs in this race, making history in the competition and assuming himself as the driver who has won the most editions of the event.

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...