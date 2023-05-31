Searches for fisherman in the São Jorge pebbles resumed today but with an end in sight

The search for the fisherman, born in Câmara de Lobos, who disappeared last Saturday on the peir in São Jorge, in Santana, was resumed this morning with the same means as the day before, but should come to an end soon, if the body is not found.

According to the maritime captain, Rui Manuel Teixeira, commander of the Maritime Police and captain of the Port of Funchal, at 8 am the searches by sea and land were resumed with vessels from the Institute for Relief to Castaways , SANAS and GNR, as well as with Army drones and 7 ground search teams (4 from the Army and 3 from the GNR).

In what could be the last attempt to find the body of the l military man, who was fishing in that area on Saturday afternoon/night. According to Rui Manuel Teixeira on TSF-Madeira radio, it should be considered, at the end of the day, to end the operation that mobilized several means after four days and four nights.

The decision will still be weighed, if no traces of the apparent victim of the accident on the coast of Madeira are found, this after the fifth day of searches (since Saturday) and with various means and an area of ​​about 450 square km having been engaged, having ” everything has been done, in fact we have been doing everything in our power to succeed”, keeping Rui Manuel Teixeira hopeful of success in this Wednesday’s searches.

From Diário Notícias

