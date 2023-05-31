TRANSPARENT PLASTIC BAGS WILL BE CHARGED

Initially, it was planned that these bags would be prohibited. However, the Government of the Republic went back and decided to proceed with charging for transparent plastic bags.

The news is being advanced by several national media, which are of no use, however, when this charge comes into force, as well as the stipulated value.

From Jornal Madeira

This will be a total nightmare, the material bags, were useless, and got wet and dirty. So I guess we just don’t use bags at all and jet let the checkouts get dirty…

This is just another way to bake money and nothing to do with plastic waste.

