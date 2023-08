Back up and running. We had to do a few updates, and the backup took all the space which we didn’t realise.

So everything should be back to normal now.

At the monent Madeira is on an orange weather warning along the south coast, which could last most of the week with temperatures around 30°.

I think the rain yesterday was a shock for many, especially in August, I was at Calheta for lunch and the rain came down for a good couple of hours. Most of the island saw some rain yesterday.

