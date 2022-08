A rally fan was hit this afternoon by a car that was participating in the queen of regional motorsport in the Encumeada area.

EMIR is on site, as well as an ambulance from the Portuguese Red Cross (CVP), which helps this person.

The car involved in the accident belongs to the team of Miguel Gouveia and Tiago Fernandes.

According to a witness, it was a young girl, aged 12, who crossed the road and was ‘caught’ by the car and thrown in the air.

