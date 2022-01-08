33 weeks pregnant, unvaccinated, in critical condition at Hospital S. João

A 33 week pregnant woman, with covid-19 and not vaccinated, has been at Hospital São João since Friday linked to ECMO, an extracorporeal circulation device essential to the treatment of critically ill patients, a source from that hospital unit told Lusa today.

The 35-year-old woman arrived from the Tâmega e Sousa Hospital Center and is “stable”, with the hospital source stressing that the baby “is well”.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the source continued, Hospital São João had counted “three pregnant women with covid-19 in ECMO”, noting that the first two “were saved and that only one of the babies did not survive”.

From Diário Notícias

