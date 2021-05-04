The island of Porto Santo is preparing to receive, this May, the return of international flights after several months of interregnum due to the pandemic.

So the first tourists to set foot on the ‘golden island’ will be the English, with flights from Gatwick airport, London, on the 17th, Monday. This flight will land at Potro Santo at 9:45 am and return at 11 am. The plane used will be the boeing – B 737-88, with a capacity for 189 people.

Then, from May 31, they will arrive from Manchester at 09h55 to return at 10:55. The aircraft used will also be the boeing – B 737-88.

Polish tourists travel to Porto Santo on the 26th May. The B 737-800 aircraft, with a capacity for 189 passengers, will land at 12:50 pm, departing at 1:40 pm.

To mention this is not the first time that Polish tourists have come to Porto Santo. The first time was in 2011.

In June and July, more TAP flights and other charters from various airlines are expected, namely IBERIA.

From Diário Notícias

Some great news, especially for Porto Santo, and a sure sign that Portugal will be on the UK green list and international travel will be given the go-ahead from the 17th May.