Regional Government will not abandon Ukrainian and Russian tourists

Miguel Albuquerque reveals that there are already contacts with the consulates and embassies of the two countries to deal with the return of tourists who are in the Region.

Ukrainian and Russian tourists who are in the Region and should return this weekend to Kiev and Moscow will have the full support of the Regional Government to return to their countries. The possibility of traveling by plane to neighboring countries and from there to their respective countries is a hypothesis that is being studied and involving the regional directorates of Tourism and Communities at the consulates and embassies of Ukraine and Russia in Portugal.

From Diário Notícias

