PRIZE GIVING CEREMONY FOR THE MADEIRA WINE RALLY DELAYED DUE TO AN ACCIDENT AT ENCUMEADA

PRIZE GIVING CEREMONY FOR THE MADEIRA WINE RALLY DELAYED DUE TO AN ACCIDENT AT ENCUMEADATobi Hughes·6th August 2022Madeira News The serious accident that occurred this afternoon at Encumeada delayed the award ceremony for the Rally Vinho Madeira. The ascent to the podium was scheduled for 5:30 pm, but ended up being postponed, for now, to 6 pm. From Jornal Madeira