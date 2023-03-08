Warm weather for the weekend

Warm weather for the weekendTobi Hughes·8th March 2023Madeira News It’s still looking good for the weekend with a warm easterly flow which could bring temperatures up to 25° on Sunday. This will only be a short warm spell with temperatures dropping again next week. Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related