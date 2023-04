The body of the Swedish tourist who was missing in the Seixal sea has already been found.

The corpse was detected by a drone from the Madeira Operational Command and is already on board the SANAS-Madeira vessel, confirmed to DIÁRIO a source from the Captaincy of the Port of Funchal.

The tourist’s wife felt unwell and has already received support from the Volunteer Firefighters of São Vicente and Porto Moniz.

From Diário Notícias

