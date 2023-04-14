CLEANING OF THE ESCARPMENT OF ESTRADA DOS ANJOS EXTENDS FOR ANOTHER 20 DAYS

Ponta do Sol City Council informed today that, due to the complexity of the work, the cleaning of the escarpment overlooking Estrada dos Anjos will last for another 20 days. The works will take place in two periods: from May 2 to 15 and from June 5 to 19, 2023.

“Given the depth of the work, the Municipal Civil Protection Service, together with a team of road workers from the Regional Directorate of Roads (DRE) decided to extend the work compared to the initially foreseen time. The objective is to guarantee that the possible safety conditions are restored for locals and visitors, through rigorous and meticulous work”, reads a press release issued by the aforementioned Municipality.

Thus, from the 2nd to the 15th of May and from the 5th to the 19th of June, between 8:30 am and 5:00 pm, access and circulation of people and cars on Estrada dos Anjos, between Bairro do Passo and Sítio dos Poios will be prohibited. .

Residents and farm owners will have conditioned access to the properties under the guidance of Municipal technicians who will monitor operations on site.

The Municipality of Ponta do Sol regrets any inconvenience, thanking you in advance for your better understanding of the inconvenience caused and for your collaboration in complying with the signage in place.

