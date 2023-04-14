VIA EXPRESSO RESTRICTED IN LUGAR DE BAIXO

Car traffic between kilometers 3,575 and 4,425 of the Via Expresso, in Lugar de Baixo, will be restricted due to pavement repair work.

Restrictions on that section takes place between 20:00 and 06:30, between April 17th and May 4th.

