Another incident at sea, this time in Seixal.

Information is scarce, but JM knows that there is another accident in the maritime area, this time in the sea of ​​Seixal, in Porto Moniz, where an individual is in trouble.

The operation is being coordinated by the Commander of the National Maritime Authority in Madeira and captain of the Port of Funchal, Rui Teixeira. According to information, due to the swell, the individual ended up in trouble in the Seixal sea. A SANAS team was, however, called in to assist another bather in trouble in the sea. We will continue to follow the case.

This is the second case, after what happened in Câmara de Lobos, which culminated in the bather’s death, as reported by JM here .

