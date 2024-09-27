Atmospheric conditions affect landings at Madeira Airport

The adverse weather conditions observed this Friday, September 27, in the Autonomous Region of Madeira, especially in the Santa Cruz area, are affecting operations at Madeira International Airport.

During this afternoon/early evening, the Santa Catarina runway was unable to receive two aircraft, which ended up diverging due to the fog that has affected visibility.

The flight operated by TAP, number TP1691, from Lisbon was supposed to land in Madeira at 18:30, but ended up changing its route to the neighboring island, Porto Santo, where it landed at 18:50. The Portuguese Airline will make a new attempt to land in Santa Cruz, at 20:45.

A similar situation occurred with TUI flight number TOM7588, which diverted to Tenerife.

According to what can be found through the Flightradar24 platform, there are several aircraft circling the skies of Madeira waiting for improved atmospheric conditions to land.

Tap from Porto just landed after going round for a while.

From Diário Notícias