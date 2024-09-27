Three women sleeping on top of a car at Pico da Torre

Three women, allegedly tourists, were surprised by locals while they were sleeping on top of a car at the Pico da Torre viewpoint. When they were woken up, they reacted with displeasure, according to a report by JM.

According to other information, there was a problem with the vehicle, as the central locking system did not work, and in the morning, some locals helped the ladies.

This incident joins a series of cases reported recently involving abuse by tourists, who have been seen camping in inappropriate places and parking illegally in various areas of the island.

Also yesterday a tourist was arrested  for stealing a car in Ponta Delgada.

The PSP found the car in Machico with the tourist sleeping inside. He is now waiting a court hearing.

  1. Having just read about the ‘tourists’ who slept on the top of their car, I was saddened at the way some tourists abuse this beautiful island. My husband and I have been visiting for nearly 20 years, staying at a wonderful timeshare in Funchal. We love the island and the residents, along with the restaurants, exhibitions, flower shows etc. I would hate it if all tourists were treated badly due to the exploits of others.

  2. Respectfully, a correct comment by Ms. Gobell. So many strange ‘tourist’ incidents have however been reported lately ( a lady in a bikini at the fountain at a Government house was concerning ). Not pointing fingers, but Madeira Tourism Organisation , please exercise better control.

  3. ..they sleep in vehicles…or camp wildly on private land or in the mountains…they relieve themselves and spread rubbish across the mountains…they wash clothes in public fountains…they take baths in public showers on the beaches…at night they get drunk and cause disturbances… FINE THE LOT PUT THEM IN JAIL OR A YEAR WITHOUT ALLOWED TO COME BACK .

