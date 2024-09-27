Three women sleeping on top of a car at Pico da Torre

Three women, allegedly tourists, were surprised by locals while they were sleeping on top of a car at the Pico da Torre viewpoint. When they were woken up, they reacted with displeasure, according to a report by JM.
According to other information, there was a problem with the vehicle, as the central locking system did not work, and in the morning, some locals helped the ladies.
This incident joins a series of cases reported recently involving abuse by tourists, who have been seen camping in inappropriate places and parking illegally in various areas of the island.
Also yesterday a tourist was arrested for stealing a car in Ponta Delgada.
The PSP found the car in Machico with the tourist sleeping inside. He is now waiting a court hearing.