Three women sleeping on top of a car at Pico da Torre

Three women, allegedly tourists, were surprised by locals while they were sleeping on top of a car at the Pico da Torre viewpoint. When they were woken up, they reacted with displeasure, according to a report by JM.

According to other information, there was a problem with the vehicle, as the central locking system did not work, and in the morning, some locals helped the ladies.

This incident joins a series of cases reported recently involving abuse by tourists, who have been seen camping in inappropriate places and parking illegally in various areas of the island.

From Jornal Madeira

Also yesterday a tourist was arrested for stealing a car in Ponta Delgada.

The PSP found the car in Machico with the tourist sleeping inside. He is now waiting a court hearing.

Like this: Like Loading...