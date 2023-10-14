Emanuel Câmara says he is concerned about the Laurissilva Forest

The mayor of Porto Moniz admits that he is afraid that the fires in Paul da Serra will affect the Laurissilva Forest, namely Fanal.

Emanuel Câmara said that the municipality has been helping people in the municipality, with teams on the ground that have distributed food and water, but says he is also very concerned about this World Heritage Site, which is relatively close to where the flames are burning.

He also revealed that the teams are also working towards normal distribution of drinking water in the municipality.

From Diário Notícias

