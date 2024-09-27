PSP recovers more than 3,000 euros of material stolen by foreign couple

The Public Security Police (PSP) managed to recover a series of stolen material from commercial establishments in Funchal, the value of which is estimated at more than 3,000 euros.

The recovery was successful thanks to the “interception and identification of a foreign couple for committing the crime of qualified theft in several establishments in the city of Funchal, recovering the stolen goods with an estimated value of more than 3,000 euros.

Police investigations began on September 25, after a complaint was filed by a commercial establishment in the “Fórum Madeira”, which reported the theft of 14 perfumes worth approximately 2,000 euros.

After viewing images of the aforementioned establishment, police officers from the Funchal Police Division carried out investigations with several citizens, hotels and car rental establishments, having collected relevant information that led to the location of the suspects in a hotel in the municipality of Funchal”, according to a statement from this authority.

“On the 26th, after surveillance of the place where they were staying, it was possible to approach them outside when they were already heading to the Airport, and it was possible to recover the stolen perfumes.

When asked to show their belongings, it was possible to seize other items stolen from various establishments in the same commercial space, which were still labeled and without invoices, as well as with the alarm sensors installed.

Pliers used to remove alarms and casings normally used to remove stolen items from stores without setting off the alarms were also seized from the suspects, indicating premeditation for committing the reported crimes.

The case is being referred to the Public Prosecutor’s Office services, at the Judicial Court of the District of Funchal”.

From Jornal Madeira

