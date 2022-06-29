FLAG WILL SIGNAL THE PRESENCE OF JELLYFISH ON THE 26 BATHING BEACHES IN THE REGION

The first flag that signals the presence of jellyfish in the sea was delivered this afternoon at the Lido Bathing Complex, by the regional secretary for the Environment, Natural Resources and Climate Change.

The flag is “only informative”, as Susana Prada explained, leaving the decision to go to the sea or not to bathers.

Of the 57 regional bathing waters, only the 26 bathing beaches in the Region, that is, those with lifeguards, will have access to this sign, as it will be up to these professionals to raise the flag.

The regional secretary recalls that jellyfish cause severe skin burns and that the idea for the flag arose from the need to have a form of warning to bathers.

From Jornal Madeira

