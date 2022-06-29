BREAKDOWN LEADS TO ELECTRICITY CUT IN AJUDA AREA

Madeira News

A power outage is affecting the Ajuda area, in the parish of São Martinho.

As found out it was a malfunction of equipment.

There is a team of technicians from the Madeira Electricity Company (EEM) on site.

From Jornal Madeira

