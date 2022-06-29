BREAKDOWN LEADS TO ELECTRICITY CUT IN AJUDA AREA

BREAKDOWN LEADS TO ELECTRICITY CUT IN AJUDA AREATobi Hughes·29th June 2022Madeira News A power outage is affecting the Ajuda area, in the parish of São Martinho. As found out it was a malfunction of equipment. There is a team of technicians from the Madeira Electricity Company (EEM) on site. From Jornal Madeira Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related