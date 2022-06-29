Cristiano Ronaldo leaves a message at the opening ceremony of the children’s tournament

Cristiano Ronaldo leaves a message at the opening ceremony of the children’s tournamentTobi Hughes·29th June 2022Madeira News Thousands of children present at the opening ceremony of the Cristiano Ronaldo Campus International Tournament. Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related