The Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere (IPMA) recorded, at dawn today, at 4:13 am, a 1.5 magnitude earthquake on the Richter scale, at a depth of 13 kilometres, in the Madeira Sea, southwest of Ribeira Brava. It was too weak to be felt by the population, but registered by seismographs. It was the tenth earthquake in less than four weeks, always in the same area (south of Madeira and west of Desertas.

From DN