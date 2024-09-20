Ab Initio: Detainees have already left the court and returned to the Funchal Prison

This morning’s session of the first interrogation of those detained as part of Operation ‘Ab Initio’ took just two hours.

It should be recalled that yesterday, late afternoon, lawyer João Nabais, legal representative of Carlos Teles, Mayor of Calheta, told journalists that there was an understanding between the eight defendants that they would not be given any statements about the facts alleged against them in the indictment. The strategy, which was also confirmed by Paulo Sousa and Alexandre Carvalho da Silva, lawyers for the two civil servants who are also implicated in the case, aims to allow Judge Susana Mão de Ferro to decide today on the coercive measures, in addition to giving the lawyers more time to consult the document with thousands of pages.

The defendants are expected to return to court this afternoon, when they will learn about the coercive measures decided by Judge Susana Mão de Ferro.

From Jornal Madeira

