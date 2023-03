A few of you have asked where you can pick of a copy of the new book on Levadas that has just been released, from a writer from the Diário Notícias.

At the moment the book can only be brought in the Diário shop. DN shop, Rua DR. Fernão Ornelas, 56, Funchal.

It’s available in Portuguese or English.

I don’t have the price.

