FRENCH NAVY FRIGATE WILL DOCK IN FUNCHAL ON THE 17TH

The French navy frigate ‘Bretagne’ (D655) will arrive in Funchal on the 17th, staying docked until the 20th.

Arrival is scheduled for 9:00 am on the 17th and departure for 9:00 am on the 20th.

The ship, commanded by Captain of Sea and War Gwenegan Le Bourhis, has a crew of 147 soldiers (19 officers, 94 sergeants and 34 soldiers).

It is 142.2 m long, 20 m wide and has a draft of 7.6 m, displacing 6278 tons.

It is part of a set of multi-mission frigates with enhanced air defense capability (FREMM-DA) delivered to the French navy since 2012.

From Jornal Madeira

