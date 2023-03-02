SEE THE RESCUE BY AIR OF A TOURIST IN SÃO VICENTE AND HIS TESTIMONY

Jochen Sollermann was the first citizen to be rescued by air this year, on February 2nd, and gives his testimony on video.

Coming from Germany, aged 58, he was on Madeira Island for the 6th time and had experience in walking trails, but got lost during a short walk, in São Vicente.

In this video, he tells how he survived for 4 days and 3 nights in the mountains, advising all practitioners of these activities, on the equipment and materials they should have whenever they start a journey, also raising awareness of the less correct actions, which led him to this ending.

Jochen takes this opportunity to thank all the forces that worked together for his rescue, knowing that this story could have had a less happy ending.

