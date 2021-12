The regional secretary for Health and Civil Protection confirmed, just now, that the first case of the Ómicron variant in Madeira has already been confirmed.

Confirmation reported this morning, this is an English citizen who arrived in Madeira in recent days and is isolated in a hotel.

The sample has already been analyzed by the National Institute of Health Doctor Ricardo Jorge (INSA), which confirmed that it was the Omicron variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

