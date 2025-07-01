Norwegian sailboat ‘Restoration’ to stop in Madeira in July

The Funchal Marina is preparing to receive, next month, the ship ‘Restoration’, a replica of a 17th century English ship, which is traveling along European sea routes.

This stopover is part of an expedition that recreates the course of ancient trade and military routes that marked the age of discovery and great maritime rivalries. Built using traditional techniques, the ‘Restoration’ is almost identical to the original ship, launched in 1660 to celebrate the return of King Charles II to the English throne, an event known as the English Restoration. Hence the ship’s name.

On board the replica, visitors have the opportunity to tour the ship and see what ships looked like over 350 years ago, with imposing masts, raw cloth sails and other decorative elements that were used to defend the ship at the time.

The ‘Restauration’ also offers sensory gastronomic experiences where guests can sample recipes inspired by the ship’s logbooks of the time. Among the delicacies, the highlight is the cod, where a Norwegian chef will arrive in Madeira to prepare the cod in the typical Norwegian way and offer it to the various guests to taste, creating an interaction between the ship and the local community.

The ‘Restauration’ is scheduled to arrive in Funchal on the 29th and is part of a route from the United Kingdom to the USA that includes other historic ports and is being covered by international media. The stopover in Madeira is taking place with the support and guidance of the Norwegian Consulate in Madeira and the Norwegian company Wilhelmsen.

