July arrives with showers in the North, sun in the South and wind in the extremes of Madeira

On this day in the Region, the weather forecast promises to satisfy all tastes, depending on where you are in the Madeira archipelago.

Thus, and according to the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere (IPMA), this Tuesday, July 1st, the sky will be very cloudy and there will be a possibility of light showers on the northern slope and highlands of the island, especially from the afternoon onwards. However, on the southern slope the sky will generally be partly cloudy.

The wind will blow weak to moderate (10 to 30 km/h) from the North quadrant, blowing moderate to strong (30 to 45 km/h), with gusts of up to 65 km/h, in the extreme East and West and highlands of Madeira Island and on the island of Porto Santo. In the Funchal area, the wind will be weak (less than 15 km/h).

There was also a slight drop in temperature, especially in the highlands, with temperatures ranging between 21 and 27ºC in Funchal (20 to 25ºC in Porto Santo)

