Madeira celebrates Region Day today

Another holiday today for the day of the region.

The Session Commemorating the Day of the Region, which will take place in the Main Hall of the Legislative Assembly, will begin at 9:30 am, with a guard of honor and speeches from all parties and parliamentary representatives, ending with a speech by the President of the Legislative Assembly of Madeira, Rubina Leal.

This will be followed, at 11 am, by the traditional trip to the Autonomy Monument, where flowers will be laid, accompanied by a musical band and a procession of firefighters, thus concluding the official morning ceremony.

The ceremony for the awarding of the Madeiran Honorary Badges is scheduled for 12 noon, and will take place at the Madeira Congress Centre. This year, the Regional Government will honour eight individuals and one institution: Guilherme Silva, Miguel de Sousa, Maria Luísa Silva, Raúl Julião da Silva, Rui Marote, Victor Prior, Giuseppe Maria Sofrà, Adolfo Schön, as well as the Santa Cecília Social and Parish Centre.

At 6 pm, the Te Deum Mass will be celebrated at the Funchal Cathedral, presided over by Bishop Nuno Brás.

The cultural highlight will be at 9:30 pm, with a grand concert, with free entry, in the Santa Catarina Park. This show brings together the Madeira Classical Orchestra, the Funchal Jazz Orchestra and the voice of Sofia Almeida, in a fusion of classical and contemporary music, in a repertoire prepared especially for this commemorative date.

Also to mark the Day of the Region and Madeiran Communities, the Monte Palace Madeira Tropical Garden is open to the public and will feature two daily live music performances, in front of the palace.

From Diário Notícias

