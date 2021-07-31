Around 9 am, many were the young people, accompanied by their parents, who formed a line to be vaccinated. The ‘Open Day’ starts only at 1pm.

This Saturday, the Funchal Vaccination Center (Madeira Tecnopolo) will host another ‘Open Day’ of vaccination against covid-19 for young people between 12 and 17 years old. Vaccination starts at 13:00, but first thing in the morning, around 09:00, many were the young people, accompanied by their parents, who formed a line to be vaccinated.

According to the Regional Secretariat for Health and Civil Protection, young people who showed up before the scheduled time will be vaccinated.

Johnson’s vaccine will be administered from the age of 18 to males, while youths between the ages of 12 and 17 will be inoculated with Pfizer.

It is not necessary to make an appointment, the youngsters only need to travel to the Funchal Vaccination Center, located in Madeira Tecnopolo.

From Diário Notícias