PEDRO CALADO EXPRESSES “DEEP SORROW” FOR THE DEATH OF A CHILD DURING THE MADEIRA WINE RALLY

Tobi Hughes·
Madeira News

There is only one thing on everyone’s mind this Sunday, and that’s of the tragic accident last night on the final of what would have been the best Rally ever in Madeira.

There are no words for how the family and poor rally diver must be feeling, and I can only hope they get all the support they need.

The president of CMF and co-driver of Alexandre Camacho in the rally, Pedro Calado, has already reacted to the death of the child who died yesterday after being hit by a car at the Rally Vinho Madeira.

It is with great consternation that the Mayor of Funchal, Pedro Calado, regrets the death of a child, victim of a car accident, which occurred this Saturday, during the last qualifying of the Rally Vinho Madeira 2022.

In this difficult and painful moment for the entire Madeiran community, particularly for the organizing committee and participants of the Rally, the mayor of Funchal expresses “deep regret” and offers his deepest condolences to the family and friends of the young spectator.

There was no atmosphere. The faces of the officials and the reaction of the drivers did not hide the sadness that invaded everyone at the final podium party.

Previous ArticleCHILD WHO DIED IN THE RALLY WAS EIGHT YEARS OLD
No Newer Articles
Tobi Hughes

3 Responses

  1. I would have hoped that your article would have given reassurance that there will be a review of safety for spectators. I havent read any of the details of this incident but I am aware that there is a tendency for spectators to gather on the outside of bends without any protection from a car cornering wide. I was brought up in the hills of Wales and the hazards were widely recognised and marshals enforced safety precautions for road rallies.

    Reply

    1. Safety at this Rally is (from what I have seen) very good. Lots of police, lots of tape, lots of barriers, clear guidance on where to stand and where not to stand, and so on. This accident did not occur on a corner, but from a person straying out into the road mid-stage. This could happen anywhere in the world and on any Rally. The Madeira Rally is very well organised with three course cars running through ahead of the competitors to fully warn everyone that the stage is about to begin, and a final course car to show that the stage has ended. The accident involved a mid-field runner, so it was not a case of the first (or last) car through.

      Like Wales, rallying is in the blood of Madeira and it is taken very seriously. Accidents still happen. Short of banning rallying completely, I’m not sure what can really be done.

      It was a horrific and tragic accident and my thoughts go out to all involved, from the family of the little girl, to the driver and co-driver of the car. I shed a tear last night as just moments before before this accident, I had been enjoying watching the stage (in a safe location, behind a stone barrier) with my 9yr old son.

      Reply

  2. I totally agree. From what I understand, the parents were crossing the road and the little girl followed them. Where were the safety stewards? Where were the guard rails? 2 months ago, the famous rally driver Pedro Paixão died in Porto Santo. What many of you probably don’t know is that he died doing a “wheelie” and crashed into a wall, as witnessed by a friend. This was kept quiet by all concerned to avoid embarrassment. We see this almost every night in estrada Monumental, even during the day. You may say ” why don’t you call the police”? but it would too late. What is needed in both these cases is police patrols and a programme of educating people in safety and prevention of such tragedies.

    Reply

I encourage you to leave comments, I read every single one.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© 2021 Madeira Island News | Privacy Policy
%d bloggers like this: