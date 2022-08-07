PEDRO CALADO EXPRESSES “DEEP SORROW” FOR THE DEATH OF A CHILD DURING THE MADEIRA WINE RALLY

There is only one thing on everyone’s mind this Sunday, and that’s of the tragic accident last night on the final of what would have been the best Rally ever in Madeira.

There are no words for how the family and poor rally diver must be feeling, and I can only hope they get all the support they need.

The president of CMF and co-driver of Alexandre Camacho in the rally, Pedro Calado, has already reacted to the death of the child who died yesterday after being hit by a car at the Rally Vinho Madeira.

It is with great consternation that the Mayor of Funchal, Pedro Calado, regrets the death of a child, victim of a car accident, which occurred this Saturday, during the last qualifying of the Rally Vinho Madeira 2022.

In this difficult and painful moment for the entire Madeiran community, particularly for the organizing committee and participants of the Rally, the mayor of Funchal expresses “deep regret” and offers his deepest condolences to the family and friends of the young spectator.

There was no atmosphere. The faces of the officials and the reaction of the drivers did not hide the sadness that invaded everyone at the final podium party.

