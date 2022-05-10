Portugal announces major travel change to entry rules for British travellers

Madeira News

Portugal has announced a major new change to travel rules meaning Brits will be able to enter quicker. The country has announced it will fast track British tourists going through check-ins, just like EU citizens.

Those arriving from the UK at airports including Lisbon, Porto, Faro and Funchal will be able to use eGates alongside EU citizens instead of joining manual queues like other travellers. The news is bound to go down well with Brits with the country being one of the most popular destinations for a holiday.

  1. Information from Jet2 states that there are no travel requirements for Madeira.
    Pestana Owners Relations say that Locator Forms are recommended, not mandatory.

    1. The Madeira safe web site has gone. No passenger locator forms needed for Madeira or the UK either.

  2. This has effectively been going on for a while anyway. On our last trip, we were waved through the ‘EU Only’ gates despite having new British passports (In both directions). Makes sense.

  3. The announcement about UK passport holders using e-gates was made a few weeks back. Other eu states are expected to follow suit.

  4. So, does this mean that British passports won’t be ‘stamped’ and there will be no record of the length of time UK citizens are in Portugal? Obviously, I’m thinking of the 90 days in any 6 month period rule.

    1. Your passport gets scanned by the e-gate. Similarly, if you go through the staffed gate they swipe the passport. That is your entry date logged. You get swiped back out. The “stamp” is just a visual record but useful if you don’t get swiped out.

