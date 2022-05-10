Portugal announces major travel change to entry rules for British travellers

Portugal has announced a major new change to travel rules meaning Brits will be able to enter quicker. The country has announced it will fast track British tourists going through check-ins, just like EU citizens.

Those arriving from the UK at airports including Lisbon, Porto, Faro and Funchal will be able to use eGates alongside EU citizens instead of joining manual queues like other travellers. The news is bound to go down well with Brits with the country being one of the most popular destinations for a holiday.

Read Full Story Here

Like this: Like Loading...