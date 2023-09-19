REHABILITATION WORKS AT FORTIM DO FAIAL ARE COMPLETED

The rehabilitation works on the Fortim do Faial building are complete, as JM had already reported last month. An investment of 96 thousand euros that will allow the reopening of that space to the public.

The President of the Regional Government, Miguel Albuquerque, will visit Fortim do Faial to see the works.

This work aimed to rehabilitate the existing building and surrounding area, allowing the Fortim to be accessible to the public with all the necessary safety conditions.

In this way, the roof and interior of the building were recovered, as well as the wall.

The surrounding land, as well as the gardens and sidewalk, were cleaned, the lighting replaced and the wooden support carts for the cannons renewed.

The work also included the creation of access for people with reduced mobility and the introduction of a railing at the viewpoint, for greater safety.

The Regional Government acquired the property for 255,600 euros, from the owner family.

This fort has a circular plan, with a small quadrangular building in the center (support house), where there is a photographic and documentary exhibition.

The Fortim do Faial is built at the end of a property owned by the Catanho de Menezes family, who in 1996 authorized works to be carried out, a conservation and restoration intervention campaign, which allowed the originality of the pieces and property to be maintained, and were then redone. artillery carts; consolidated walls and ramparts; repaired the support house; and replace the stone floor.

This campaign resulted from a partnership between the former Regional Secretariat for Tourism and Culture and the Santana City Council, creating a cultural space, with a permanent exhibition room with old photographs and engravings of Faial and the Catanho de Menezes family, in the form of heritage memory, which was kept by the Casa do Povo do Faial.

In 2023, and after the acquisition by the Regional Government of Madeira (2022), improvement works were carried out in order to allow the reopening to the public, with a new exhibition and information organization, with a project and coordination of the Regional Directorate of Culture / Regional Secretariat for Tourism and Culture, with the collaboration of the Parish Council of Faial, EEM (Madeira Electricity Company) and IFCN (Institute of Forests and Nature Conservation).

The Fortim do Faial, an ex-libris of the municipality of Santana, is still much sought after by natives of the parish of Faial, by Madeirans and residents of the Island of Madeira, as well as by tourists, especially for its role as a viewpoint / viewpoint from which to observe a beautiful landscape.

It was awarded in 2014 by Condé Nast Traveler in Spain, a publication specializing in travel, featuring the 40 most beautiful sunsets in the world, being a reference in the historical and cultural itinerary of Faial. Already Artur Sarmento, in 1932, stated that this fort had lost its warrior character, to be only ornamental and festive.

For now entrance will be free, but could well be charged for in the future.

