Lourenço Ortigão says his son will spend “a lot of time” in Madeira

“I promised myself that the first family trip after Vicente was born would be to Madeira”, says the actor.

Lourenço Ortigão is on vacation in Madeira and, this time, he brought a special companion: his son.

The actor spends at least one holiday a year on the island after falling in love with on his first trip, and shares many images on his social medias.

Through a post made on social media, the actor said that he promised that the first family trip after his son was born would be in the Region. No sooner said than done.

