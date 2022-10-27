Passenger traffic at airports in the Region continues to grow

The first data on air transport in the Region for the month of September this year show a performance superior to that recorded in the same month of 2019.

The Regional Directorate of Statistics of Madeira (DREM) today revealed information from ANA – Aeroportos de Portugal, noting that there was a movement of 402.1 thousand passengers, transported in 2,909 aircraft that performed commercial flights, which represents year-on-year variations of 41 .1% and 32.7%, respectively. However, when compared to the values ​​of September 2019 (pre-pandemic period), there was a growth of 30% in the movement of passengers and of 27.2% in the movement of aircraft. In accumulated terms (January to September), the year-on-year changes in aircraft and passenger movements were 81.6% and 134.0%, respectively.

Each aircraft (considering those that landed and took off together) carried, on average, about 143 passengers, more than the 136 of September 2021, at Madeira airport, while at Porto Santo that figure did not exceed 97 passengers. (84 in the same month).

From Diário Notícias

