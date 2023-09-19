QUINTINHA DE SÃO JOÃO CELEBRATES 25 YEARS OF HISTORY

It was in a festive atmosphere that Quintinha de São João opened its doors to celebrate 25 years of history, in a ceremony that was attended by many Madeirans and many customers who have long been part of this hotel unit, located on Rua da Levada de São João, in Funchal, your ‘second home and your second family’

An aspect, in fact, highlighted by the regional secretary of Tourism and Culture who, on the occasion, congratulated the owners on the success of this 5-star unit guided by the “human dimension” of a family business.

Eduardo Jesus has no doubt that these will be “the first 25 years” of many to come.

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...