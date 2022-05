The photo is of a tourist bus driver. And it’s from today. He criticizes again the chaos that is lived, every day, next to Ribeiro Frio. In fact, as was reported in last Friday’s edition of the Journal.

The lack of a car park has caused vans, jeeps or tourist buses, as well as other types of private vehicles, to occupy the road, making maneuvers difficult and causing traffic jams.

From Jornal Madeira

Again this is something that will not get any better this year at least, at all the populat tourist hot-spots.

Like this: Like Loading...