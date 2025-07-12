New mural in Câmara de Lobos pays tribute to the Men of the Sea

The work, by urban artist Styler, will be inaugurated next Thursday, July 17th.

The Metaphora Theater is erecting a new artistic piece at the entrance to downtown Câmara de Lobos. Titled “Men of the Sea,” the mural pays tribute to the parish’s fishermen, who for generations have dedicated themselves to the demanding and distinctive pursuit of black scabbardfish.

The work, by urban artist Styler, will be inaugurated next Thursday, July 17th, at 6 pm, and is the result of a cultural cooperation protocol between Teatro Metaphora and the Regional Directorate of Culture.

Visually striking, the mural depicts boats and fishermen at work, highlighting elements characteristic of Madeiran fishing: the traditional vessel, the Atlantic waves, and the iconic black scabbardfish. “The artistic proposal celebrates the strength, tradition, and beauty of the region’s maritime heritage,” notes Teatro Metaphora, quoted in a press release.

This aesthetic exercise recognizes fishing professionals, promotes cultural tourism, and contributes to the consolidation of an urban art itinerary in the municipality, to which the Association has contributed significantly. In fact, the artist recently created another mural in the city center of Câmara de Lobos, which has contributed significantly to the promotion of urban art in the municipality.

The population, as the association explains, has welcomed the work with enthusiasm, especially local fishermen, who recognize themselves in the tribute.

The association would like to thank, in particular, the owner of the building, who generously provided the façade for this artistic intervention, as well as the Câmara de Lobos Municipal Council and the local Parish Council who provided operational support for the completion of this work.

From Diário Notícias

